What is the recreational drug ‘pink cocaine’?

A recreational drug called “pink cocaine” is getting attention and causing confusion since it doesn’t typically contain cocaine. The pink powder is really a grab bag of different drugs dyed pink. It has turned up in drug seizures, prompting warnings from law enforcement. Pink cocaine is also known as “tusi,” but both nicknames for the powder are more about marketing than reality. It rarely contains cocaine and is more likely to contain ketamine, a drug with very different effects.

