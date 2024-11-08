Arizona regulators fine natural gas utility $2 million over defective piping

PHOENIX (AP) — A natural gas utility that serves more than 2 million customers in Arizona, Nevada and parts of California is being fined $2 million by regulators in Arizona. The Arizona Corporation Commission on Friday announced it reached a consent agreement with Southwest Gas that includes the civil penalty and requires more inspections. At issue is a kind of piping that can degrade in hot areas. Arizona investigators have concluded that Southwest Gas failed to properly map where such piping was installed. Southwest Gas estimates there are more than 10,000 miles of it throughout Arizona. The utility says it has a plan to target high-risk areas for replacement or abandonment.

