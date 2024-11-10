Drones strike Moscow as top UK official highlights Russian casualties in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive drone strike has rattled Moscow and its suburbs, injuring a woman and temporarily halting traffic at some of Russia’s busiest airports, while a huge nighttime wave of Russian drones targeted Ukraine. Russia’s defense ministry said Sunday a total of 70 drones were shot down overnight over the country, including 34 over Moscow’s outskirts. A top U.K. defense official meanwhile said that Russian forces had suffered their worst month of casualties in October since their full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The chief of the U.K. defense staff Tony Radakin told the BBC that Moscow’s troops suffered an average of 1,500 dead and wounded “every single day,” bringing their total losses in the war to 700,000.

