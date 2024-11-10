Opponents of ousted Bangladesh ex-premier Sheikh Hasina foil attempts to hold rally in Dhaka

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rival political groups of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have thwarted a plan by her Awami League party to hold a rally in the nation’s capital. The party is attempting to make a comeback in politics after she was ousted in August in a mass uprising. The rally was planned for Sunday but Hasina’s opponents took to the streets and threatened and attacked her supporters. Groups of people surrounded the Awami League party’s headquarters near the Noor Hossain Square in Dhaka where Hasina’s supporters were supposed to gather to hold the rally. Security was tight in the area. But witnesses and local media said the protesters attacked several supporters of Hasina.

