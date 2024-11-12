My Chemical Romance returns with ‘The Black Parade’ tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two decades ago, My Chemical Romance released their career-defining rock opera, “The Black Parade.” It cemented their shift from mainstays of the emo scene to mainstream recognition. In 2025, fans will get to experience the 2006 album once again. The band announced Tuesday it will embark on a 10-date North American stadium tour, where they will perform “The Black Parade” in full. The tour kicks off July 11 in Seattle, concluding on Sept. 13 in Tampa, Florida. It hits San Francisco; Los Angeles; Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Toronto; Chicago and Boston. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

