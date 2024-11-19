Wisconsin regulators file complaint against former justice who led 2020 election probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Judicial regulators have filed a complaint against a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who spread election conspiracy theories and was hired by Republicans to lead an investigation into President-elect Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, accusing him of violating multiple rules of conduct. The Office of Lawyer Regulation’s 10-count complaint Tuesday accuses former Justice Michael Gableman of violations which could result in a variety of sanctions, including possibly losing his law license. The complaint does not make a specific recommendation regarding what sanction the Wisconsin Supreme Court should apply. Gableman did not immediately return text messages seeking comment.

