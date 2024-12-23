Afghanistan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen embassy in Kabul

Afghanistan has welcomed the reopening of Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Kabul for the first time since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. On Sunday, the Saudi Embassy in Kabul said on X that it was resuming the mission’s activities “based on the government’s keenness to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people.” A deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the reopening as a way to expand relations and cooperation and address the problems and demands of Afghans living in Saudi Arabia in a timely manner.

