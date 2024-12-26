Judge says woman accusing Jay-Z, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of raping her at age 13 can proceed anonymously

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says an Alabama woman accusing Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her when she was 13 years old can proceed anonymously for now with her lawsuit against the music moguls. Judge Analisa Torres also chastised the lawyer representing Jay-Z. In her written order Thursday Torres came down on the attorney for filing combative motions and using “inflammatory language” against the woman’s lawyer. The called the actions inappropriate. The Manhattan jurist said the woman can proceed anonymously at this early stage of the litigation, but she may have to reveal her identity later if the case proceeds. Combs remains jailed in New York awaiting a criminal trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

