Queen Elizabeth II told by doctors to rest for at least two weeks, will not carry out official visits

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has been told by doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks and not undertake any official visits, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement comes more than a week after the monarch, 95, spent a night in the hospital for what a spokesman described at the time as “preliminary investigations.”

“Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,” the palace said in its statement Friday.

“Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, 13th November. However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November.”

A royal source told CNN the Queen “remains in good spirits” and continues “light duties.” The advice was a “sensible precaution” from medics and the monarch’s diary was light for next week, the source said Friday.

The Queen had canceled a trip to Northern Ireland last week following medical advice to rest more, but resumed “light duties” on Tuesday, including two virtual audiences with the South Korean and Swiss ambassadors to the UK.

A source close to the palace told CNN at the time that her overnight stay in the hospital last week was “not Covid-related.” She returned to Windsor Castle “in good spirits” after one night, the palace said.

The palace announced on Tuesday that the Queen would not be making a planned appearance at an evening reception at the COP26 summit next week, and would instead make a video address. The Queen recorded a COP26 speech Friday afternoon which will be shown at the climate change conference on Monday, according to the royal source.

