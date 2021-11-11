Former South African president FW de Klerk, who shared Nobel peace prize with Nelson Mandela, dies at 85

By Sarah Dean, CNN

Former South African president and Nobel peace prize winner FW de Klerk has died at 85, the FW de Klerk Foundation said on Thursday.

The last leader of apartheid South Africa shared the peace prize in 1993 with Nelson Mandela, who was released from prison by de Klerk, and would go on to succeed him as president.

De Klerk died at his home in Fresnaye from mesothelioma cancer, the foundation said Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.