Besieged Mariupol without power or water, says mayor, as Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking humanitarian corridor

Civilians in the battered Ukrainian port city of Mariupol are trapped without power and water and unable to recover their dead, its mayor said Saturday, as he accused Russia of trying to “choke” the city by shutting off agreed evacuation routes.

Russia agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday to allow civilians to safely leave the southeastern cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, where residents have endured days of heavy, indiscriminate shelling.

But the evacuations are on pause, with Ukrainian authorities accusing Russia of violating the agreement by resuming its attacks, leaving thousands of civilians trapped in what people on the ground describe as increasingly dire conditions.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said the city is without power, heat, water or mobile networks, and some buses that were going to be used to evacuate civilians have been destroyed in the shelling.

“(The Russian military) is working to besiege the city and set up a blockade. They want to cut us off from the humanitarian corridor, shutting down the delivery of essential goods, medical supplies, even baby food,” he said in an interview on a YouTube channel Saturday. “Their goal is to choke the city and place it under an unbearable stress.”

Calls for more support

As the Russian onslaught continues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his pleas for US and NATO assistance in establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine — a move which could prevent Russian forces from carrying out airstrikes against the country.

But there are fears such a move could be seen as an escalation, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning on Saturday he would consider countries imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participants in a military conflict.”

Zelensky has repeatedly asked NATO and Western officials to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but both say they oppose such a move.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that establishing such a zone could lead to a “full-fledged war in Europe,” but added Washington would continue to work with its allies to provide Ukrainians with the means to defend themselves from Russian aggression.

In an impassioned call to US lawmakers Saturday, Zelensky also encouraged Eastern European nations to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, stressing they were needed to defend against Russian aggression.

On the call, Zelensky said if the West won’t impose a no-fly zone they should give Ukraine planes.

A White House spokesperson confirmed the US is working with Poland on the possibility of Warsaw providing fighter jets to Ukraine. Some Biden administration officials privately fear that this move could be viewed by the Russians as an escalation, US officials say.

Putin claimed Saturday that Russia had almost completed the destruction of Ukrainian air defense systems, and added that Western sanctions were the “equivalent of a declaration of war.”

Dire situation in Mariupol

In Mariupol — a city with a population of nearly 400,000 — doctors are living and sleeping at hospitals as they work to save lives, Boichenko said.

“This is the sixth straight day of airstrikes and we are not able to get out to recover the dead,” he said Saturday.

On Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared a ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha to facilitate the opening of “humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians.”

But just a few hours after the announcement to pause fire, a top regional official accused Russia of breaking its agreement.

“Due to the fact that the Russians are not observing the ceasefire regime and continue shelling Mariupol and its outskirts, the evacuation of the population has been postponed for security reasons,” governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Twitter.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency TASS that offensive operations resumed Saturday evening, local time, claiming the “population of these cities is being held by nationalist formations as human shields.” The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry said Russia had likely accused Ukraine of breaking the agreement to “shift responsibility for current and future civilian casualties in the city.”

A Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staff member said they collected snow and rain on Friday for water. Multiple grocery stores were reportedly destroyed by missiles, and pharmacies are out of medicine, the staffer said.

MSF Director of Operations Christine Jamet called for safe routes to allow civilians to flee from Mariupol.

“Civilians must not be trapped in a war zone,” Jamet said Saturday. “People seeking safety must be able to do so, without fear of violence.”

According to Boichenko, there is now no hope of saving the city.

“The only task now is to open up the humanitarian corridor to Mariupol at any cost,” he said. “When this humanitarian corridor finally opens to us tomorrow or whenever, we may not have any buses left to evacuate the people.”

Resistance in Kherson

In the southern city of Kherson, Ukrainians took to the streets to protest Saturday — despite being under Russian occupation.

On Wednesday, the city’s mayor said the Ukrainian military was no longer in the city and that its inhabitants must now carry out the instructions of “armed people who came to the city’s administration” — indicating that Kherson had fallen under Russian control.

A Kherson resident said Friday people couldn’t go outside, Ukrainian TV had been taken off air and men were being seized and taken away.

But on Saturday, residents took to the Russian-occupied streets, waving flags and chanting, video shows.

Zelensky praised the Ukrainian resistance in Kherson, saying protesting when your city is occupied is a “special kind of heroism.”

“When you don’t have a firearm but they respond with gunshots and you don’t run … this is the reason why occupation is temporary,” he said in a video address posted to his official Facebook page on Saturday.

