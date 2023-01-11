Ex-King Constantine II of Greece dies at 82

By Zahid Mahmood and Amarachi Orie, CNN

The former King of Greece, Constantine II, has died at the age of 82, CNN affiliate CNN Greece reported on Tuesday.

According to CNN Greece, the former King had experienced serious health problems in the past few months and recently contracted coronavirus for the second time, which appeared to have significantly worsened his condition.

Constantine first tested positive for Covid-19 in January 2022, after being hospitalized with pneumonia the previous month, CNN Greece reported.

Constantine II was born in Psikhikó, near Athens, on June 2, 1940.

He spent World War II in exile in South Africa, returning to Greece in 1946. A year later, Constantine became crown prince when Greece’s King George II died and his brother, Paul — Constantine’s father — ascended the throne.

Constantine II became King when Paul died on March 6, 1964.

That year, he married Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark in Athens. They had five children: Prince Pavlos, Princess Alexia, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora and Prince Philippos.

After a military coup in 1967, Constantine and his family fled to Rome, and the military regime appointed a regent to take his place.

The Greek monarchy was abolished on June 1, 1973, when the military regime proclaimed the country a republic — a decision that was backed by a subsequent referendum. Constantine accepted the abolition after another referendum was conducted by an elected civilian government in 1974.

That year, the former King moved from Rome to England, settling in London. In the 2000s, he became a frequent visitor to Greece.

Constantine II was the cousin of Britain’s King Charles III and the godfather of Prince William. His sister, Sofia, was Queen of Spain between 1975 and 2014.

Constantine will receive a private burial at a former royal estate outside Athens, the Greek government said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

