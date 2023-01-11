At least six injured in suspected knife attack at Paris central railway station

By Saskya Vandoorne and Alex Stambaugh, CNN

At least six people were injured in a suspected knife attack at Paris’ Gare Du Nord central railway station early Wednesday, French authorities said.

A spokeswoman for Paris police told CNN an individual began attacking people with a knife at 6:45 a.m. local time.

Several police officers opened fire, including a security agent working for rail operator SNCF, police said. Multiple shots were fired and the alleged attacker was injured.

A spokesman for the Paris Prosecutor’s Office said six people were injured and one of them is in critical condition. The suspect is also in a critical condition, the spokesman said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin arrived at Gare du Nord soon after the attack Wednesday morning.

Earlier, he wrote on Twitter that the alleged attacker had injured several people before being “quickly neutralized.”

“Thankful to the police for their effective and courageous response,” Darmanin tweeted.

French rail operator SNCF reported traffic disruptions at the departure and arrival areas of the station following the alleged attack.

“The police seem to have opened fire against a dangerous person who injured travelers at Gare du Nord,” it tweeted.

A security perimeter has been established but the station continues to operate normally, SNCF added.

This is a developing story. More details to come

