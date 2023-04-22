Hopes rise for evacuations of foreigners caught in Sudan fighting

By a CNN journalist in Sudan and Allegra Goodwin, Niamh Kennedy and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

The two rival forces battling for control in Sudan have both said they are ready to help evacuate foreign nationals, raising hopes international powers could soon rescue stranded citizens after a week of fighting.

In a statement, Sudan’s army said it had agreed to facilitate the evacuation of nationals and diplomats from a number of countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and China.

Evacuations are expected to begin “within the coming hours,” according to the statement.

On Friday, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they were ready to partially reopen all airports in Sudan to air traffic to allow countries to evacuate their nationals.

Fierce fighting broke out in Sudan last Saturday between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), commanded by Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary RSF led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The two are former allies but tensions between them arose during negotiations to integrate the RSF into the country’s military as part of plans to restore civilian rule.

More than 400 people have been killed and 3,550 injured in the fighting, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and on the ground the humanitarian situation is worsening.

The UN says people are increasingly fleeing areas hit by fighting, including Khartoum. Up to 20,000 refugees have arrived in neighboring Chad, the UN says.

The announcements on evacuations came as fresh clashes between the two groups shattered a three-day ceasefire declared for the Muslim holiday of Eid.

Fighting was reported in Khartoum on Saturday, with witnesses telling CNN fierce clashes were taking place in the vicinity of the presidential palace and the sounds of explosions and warplanes flying overhead could be heard.

Saudi Arabia said Saturday its evacuation efforts were under way. The Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement that the government was evacuating its citizens from Sudan alongside “several nationals of brotherly and friendly countries.”

Dagalo said he spoke to French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Saturday and they discussed “the current situation, the reasons [that] led to the exacerbation of the situation” and the possibility of opening evacuation corridors.

CNN has learned that a British government evacuation effort of UK diplomats and nationals in conflict ridden Sudan will not be happening imminently.

A government spokesperson told CNN they were doing “everything possible” to support British nationals.

A spokesperson for the European Union said that estimated 1,500 citizens from various EU countries are currently in Sudan.

“They are facing a very difficult situation and their safety is a priority. We urge both sides (the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces) to stop fighting and allow for safe passage out of the country,” the spokesperson said, adding the EU was working with member states to find solutions and get these people out of the country.

It is unclear how many US citizens are in Sudan. The State Department does not keep official counts of US citizens in foreign countries and Americans are not required to register when they go abroad. US State Department officials told staffers estimated 16,000 American citizens in Sudan, most of whom are dual nationals.

A US State Department spokesperson told CNN that the department remains in close contact with its embassy in Khartoum and have “have full accountability of our personnel.”

“For their safety, I cannot discuss the details of their movements or whereabouts,” the spokesperson added.

