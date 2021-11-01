NYC’s employee vaccine mandate is now in effect. Here’s what it could mean for first responders

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

With New York City’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate in effect, some officials worry about what it could mean for first responders, groups of whom have strongly pushed back against the requirement.

Members of the fire and police departments and other city workers had until Friday evening to show proof they have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave. The same mandate has been in effect already for city health care and education workers.

But in the days leading up to the deadline, both the fire and police departments scrambled in preparation for potential staff shortages, with one source telling CNN last week the Fire Department of New York was preparing for a 20% reduction in service starting Monday.

It is a challenge familiar to other cities who have worked to enact vaccine mandates amid ongoing resistance from law enforcement officers and their unions.

Vaccination rates for the FDNY and the departments of sanitation and corrections increased by 3% since Saturday night, according to vaccination data released by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office on Sunday night.

The percentage of FDNY employees who have received at least one dose increased to 80% from 78% on Saturday, and NYPD vaccination rates remained the same from the previous day, at 84%, according to the data.

New vaccination rates released by de Blasio’s office at 8 p.m. ET Sunday show that 11 of 44 city departments listed by the mayor increased by at least 1% since Saturday night.

As of Sunday night, 22,800 workers remain unvaccinated, according to the data. That’s down from 46,300 reported October 19, the day before the vaccine mandate was announced.

From Saturday night to Sunday night at least, 1,400 NYC employees received at least one dose, based on the data provided the mayor’s office.

‘People are not safe’

The city’s sanitation department was at a 67% vaccination rate as of Thursday, de Blasio said during a news conference.

At the press conference, the mayor said emergency services will continue to function despite expected shortages and expressed confidence in the tools available to those agencies to help boost vaccination numbers.

“Until we defeat Covid, people are not safe. If we don’t stop Covid, New Yorkers will die,” De Blasio said. “We must, must stop Covid, and the way to do that is vaccination.”

He added he expected a rapid rise in vaccinations as employees “realize that they are now dealing with the reality that their pay is about to end.”

“We saw thousands upon thousands of vaccinations in the last days,” the mayor said Thursday. “So, this is I think, a time where you’re going to see some real changes.”

‘Stakes of the game are the lives of New Yorkers’

The source who spoke to CNN said as many as a fifth of the city’s fire companies could be closed as a result of unvaccinated staff shortages and added a fifth of the department’s ambulances could go out of service.

According to an FDNY Twitter post, 72% of its firefighters were vaccinated by Friday — up from 65% on Wednesday — 84% of its EMTs and paramedics and 90% of civilian employees.

The fire department is planning to cancel vacations and enact mandatory overtime, the source said.

“The stakes of the game are the lives of New Yorkers,” Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, which represents members of the city’s fire department, told CNN affiliate Spectrum News NY1, adding the union is “pro-vaccine” but also “pro-choice.”

Fewer emergency responders would slow response times across the city, he said.

“If you increase response times by a few minutes to a heart attack victim, that is without question, the difference between life and death,” he said. “If you’re going to take a third of the ambulances offline… you will without question increase response times.”

In a statement shared with CNN, Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said the department will “ensure the continuity of operations and safety of all those we have sworn oaths to serve.”

“The Department must manage the unfortunate fact that a portion of our workforce has refused to comply with a vaccine mandate for all city employees,” he said. “We will use all means at our disposal, including mandatory overtime, mutual aid from other EMS providers, and significant changes to the schedules of our members.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the police department was also making plans for shortages, which included asking vaccinated NYPD officers to work overtime or double shifts.

A Staten Island judge denied a request by the city’s largest police union Wednesday to block the vaccine mandate. The decision was a “violation of police officers’ rights and would lead to fewer officers on the streets,” said Patrick Lynch, head of the New York City Police Benevolent Association.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller wrote on Twitter Friday night the vaccination rate in the department was “increasing.”

Officers, firefighters avoid vaccination

To avoid getting vaccinated, thousands of NYPD employees applied for a “reasonable accommodation” before the mandate went into effect, Shea told local station WNYW.

Anyone who goes to work Monday who is not vaccinated and does not have a pending reasonable accommodation request submitted by Wednesday will “be sent home without pay,” Shea told the news station.

Meanwhile, an FDNY official told CNN Saturday some firefighters are going on medical leave because of the mandate, leading to some companies being temporarily out of service.

Nigro, the FDNY commissioner, called the extended sick leave “unacceptable,” saying it went against firefighters’ oaths to serve and “may endanger the lives of New Yorkers.”

The department official who spoke to CNN Saturday did not have information on how many firefighters total were on sick leave or medical leave, but said the department has not closed any firehouses.

FDNY members protested the mandate outside De Blasio’s official residence Thursday, sporting signs with phrases including “My Body My Choice” and “#Natural Immunity.”

“In 21 years, we’ve been through the Trade Center, hurricanes, Covid, and just to come out and put this mandate on in such a short period of time, it’s just not right,” Julian Eyre said that day.

He told CNN he’s choosing to retire after 21 years with the fire department rather than get the vaccine.

