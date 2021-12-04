National Cookie Day Deals: Where to get the goods

By Kelly Murray, CNN

What tastes better than a cookie? A free cookie, of course.

National Cookie Day, celebrated each year on December 4, is when restaurants and online retailers whip up their best batches of delectable discounts. Whether it’s classic chocolate chip or gluten-free goods you’re after, we’ve rounded up some of the best free and discounted cookie deals.

Mrs. Fields

You know the one. Find a variety of National Cookie Day deals on the company’s web site. Mrs. Fields is offering up to 30% off select gifts, like the snowman-shaped cookie tin tower.

Insomnia Cookies

Midnight munching is even sweeter when it’s free. For a limited time, this cookie delivery company is offering six free classic cookies with a purchase of 12. And if you buy four of those big deluxe cookies, you can get two for free. Just want one? Insomnia is offering one free classic at all locations — you don’t even have to buy anything.

Subway

If you happen to be in New York City, Subway tweeted “It’s time for Chocolate Chip Cookie people and Oatmeal Raisin Cookie people to put their differences aside for #NationalCookieDay.” The sandwich chain is giving out free cookies at at 91 Allen St. from December 2-5.

Maxine’s Heavenly

If gluten-free, vegan goodness is what your heart desires, Maxine’s Heavenly is offering buy one, get one free on all 7.2 oz bags, 9.0 oz snack boxes, and variety packs December 4-5. Use code COOKIEDAY at checkout.

Tiff’s Treats

Fans of Tiff’s Treats may be interested in this sweet sweepstakes. “Five lucky winners will receive warm cookie deliveries to send to their holiday gift list, a $250 Tiff’s Treats gift card AND a one year Tiff’s Treats Elites® membership!” Here’s how to enter.

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip

Got one of these nearby? On December 4, you can get a free cookie if you wear a Santa hat. And through December 6, a purchase of a dozen cookies will get you another dozen for free. Use code COOKIES at checkout.

Honey & Roses Coffee Co.

This online shop prides itself on supporting small businesses. It’s offering 10% off its online cookie selection, including gluten-free, paleo and vegan options.

