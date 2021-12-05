Start your week smart: Indonesia, Omicron, Hall of Fame, Mark Cuban, Joel Osteen

By Faith Karimi, CNN

A Texas man found his mother’s vintage school cafeteria cookbook from the 1960s, and had the recipes reprinted. He’s now bringing back memories and delicious food to his community. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

The week ahead

Monday

The trial for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett resumes with defense witnesses. Last week, two brothers testified that he directed them to carry out a fake hate crime while pretending to be Donald Trump supporters in an attempt to get media attention.

Just when we thought US travel rules were starting to stabilize, along comes Omicron and a set of new measures. All inbound international travelers will be required to test within one day of departure for the US starting this week — regardless of nationality or vaccination status. Currently, vaccinated travelers are required to test within three days of their departure.

The trial for the Mexican national accused of being a Russian agent in the US is set to begin. Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes is charged with acting as a Russian agent within the United States without notifying the government and one charge of conspiracy to do the same. Court documents allege he was recruited by a Russian official last year.

Tuesday

This year’s College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted during an awards dinner in Las Vegas. They’ll be inducted alongside the 2020 class after last year’s event was canceled due to Covid-19.

Wednesday

Convicted murderer Scott Peterson will be resentenced for the 2002 murder of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son. Last year, the California Supreme Court reversed his death sentence because potential jurors were dismissed erroneously, in part because they expressed objections to the death penalty on a questionnaire.

Photos of the week

Santas attend Santa School organized by the Ministry of Fun in London. Here’s a look at 35 moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

Their careers span decades and genres

The Kennedy Center Honors will celebrate prominent members of the performing arts tonight. This year’s recipients include Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Justino Díaz, Berry Gordy and Lorne Michaels. President Joe Biden will attend the 44th annual event, reinstating a longstanding tradition that was interrupted by Donald Trump’s presidency.

Quiz time!

Play me off

That weekend feeling

International Human Rights Day is this week. This video features members of the LGBTQ community in Kenya ushering in the weekend with good vibes, epic dance moves and 1980s style. (Click here to rock out.)

