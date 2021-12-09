Three teens arrested for arson in Montana fire that destroyed 13 homes

By Jenn Selva, CNN

Three adult teens have been arrested on arson charges for allegedly starting a fire in Montana that destroyed 13 homes, authorities said.

The Gibson Flats Fire started in the early morning hours of December 1 and spread rapidly due to high winds, according to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

Early investigations showed that two fires were set, and a nearby residential surveillance video placed the teens’ vehicle in the area where one of the fires began.

The suspects — identified by police as Galvinn Munson, Jevin McLean and Brandon Bennett Jr. — were interviewed by detectives who found they were smoking marijuana and setting off fireworks at each other in the vehicle that night, Slaughter said.

CNN has reached out to the Cascade County Public Defender’s office for comment on behalf of the teens but did not immediately hear back.

Munson intentionally started both fires, investigators say, and he was arrested on 13 counts of criminal endangerment and two counts of arson. Both McLean and Bennett Jr. were arrested for arson with accountability.

In addition to the 13 homes destroyed, the fire also destroyed “16 outbuildings, numerous vehicles and personal property,” Slaughter said.

