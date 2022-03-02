Brett Hankison to take the stand in trial connected to the fatal Breonna Taylor raid

By Aaron Cooper, Steve Almasy and Eric Levenson, CNN

The former Louisville Metro Police detective whose bullets went through Breonna Taylor’s apartment and into her neighbors’ unit during a botched raid in March 2020 is expected to testify at his trial Wednesday.

Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment as prosecutors say he fired 10 shots blindly into Taylor’s home during the raid, endangering a man, woman and her 5-year-old son next door. Hankison’s attorneys have argued he acted to defend his fellow officers in a chaotic situation.

The prosecution rested Tuesday after jurors heard from 26 witnesses, including two of Taylor’s neighbors.

Defense lawyers indicated Hankison’s testimony would take an hour and the prosecution cross-examination is expected to take less than an hour. Closing arguments might come as early as Thursday morning.

The charges stem from the botched raid on the early morning of March 13, 2020, in which police fatally shot Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, in her own home.

The officers had battered down the door to execute a search warrant related to a drug investigation. Thinking they were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker III grabbed a gun he legally owned and fired a shot, hitting former Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg. That triggered a volley of fire from the officers, including Hankison, who was standing outside the apartment.

Taylor, who was standing in a hallway with Walker, was shot multiple times. Walker was not injured.

Hankison is the only officer charged in connection with the shooting, and the charges are not for Taylor’s death, but for endangering her neighbors. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron declined to press charges directly related to Taylor’s death, saying the officers were justified in their use of force.

Two other officers who were part of the botched raid, Mattingly and former Detective Myles Cosgrove, asserted their 5th amendment rights not to testify. They were not charged in the case but could be in an ongoing federal investigation.

Each count against Hankison carries a one- to five-year prison term, according to the indictment.

Combined with the killings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, Taylor’s death set off widespread protests about how the legal system treats Black citizens as well as particular criticisms about the dangers of no-knock warrants.

How the trial has gone so far

In court, prosecutors argued that Hankison shot into a window from outside the apartment in a direction perpendicular to where Walker’s shot originated. The former officer’s gunfire went through Taylor’s apartment and into the neighboring home, Kentucky Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley said.

“This case is about Cody (Etherton) and his partner Chelsea (Napper), who was seven months pregnant at the time, and their 5-year-old son, who was sleeping in the bedroom closest to the front door when the bullets ripped through the apartment and out their sliding glass door, into the night,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors early in the trial played an interview with Hankison that was recorded March 25, 2020.

Hankison described being in the breezeway at the apartment door with other officers and looking inside the unit when he saw a muzzle flash and thought someone was shooting at them with an AR-15-style rifle.

Hankison said he retreated from the tight breezeway to the parking lot and started firing.

During the interview played in court, Hankison is heard saying: “I was almost under the impression at the time they were all being sprayed with bullets. I had already seen where the threat was. … He was straight ahead as the door came open, he was all the way back in that hallway. I returned fire at the angle that I believed him to still be shooting from because I could see the muzzle flashes.”

He said he fired through a glass door and a window with his pistol and when he did so the threat stopped.

“I thought the guy was actually advancing, by the last shot I heard, that he was advancing toward us,” he said. “And I felt pretty helpless, like there is no way we can challenge this guy with an assault rifle.”

“I kind of felt they were sitting ducks,” he said, referring to the officers.

Hankison said he continued to cover the windows and the sliding glass doors as other officers helped Mattingly, who was wounded by Walker’s shot.

Several prosecution witnesses have testified only one gun was found in the apartment — Walker’s legally owned 9 mm. Other officers have testified they didn’t fire because they couldn’t locate a target.

Napper, Taylor’s neighbor, testified that the family went to bed around 10 or 10:30 p.m., but she woke up suddenly.

“It seemed like a bomb,” she said of a loud noise she later learned was a ram with gunshots “all together.”

“I just froze for a second, and I think he (Etherton) said our apartment was getting shot up,” she testified. “He said there was bullets flying everywhere.”

None of the three officers in the raid still work for the police department. Hankison was fired in late June 2020, Cosgrove was fired in January 2021, and Mattingly retired in April 2021.

In June 2020, the Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed an ordinance called “Breonna’s Law,” banning no-knock search warrants. The city of Louisville also agreed to pay Taylor’s family $12 million as part of a settlement.

