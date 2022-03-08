Prosecutors ask for juror in Ghislaine Maxwell trial to be granted immunity ahead of questioning over whether he lied on jury form

By Sonia Moghe, CNN

Federal prosecutors have formally asked a judge to grant immunity to a juror in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial before he is questioned in court Tuesday morning over whether he lied on a jury questionnaire form, according to a court filing.

Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted in December of sex trafficking a minor and four other counts for her role in facilitating Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004. The issue raised about the juror’s form has the potential to overturn the verdict.

Prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York received approval to apply for immunity for the juror from Deputy Assistant Attorney General Jennifer A.H. Hodge in a letter dated Monday.

The application for immunity must be approved by US District Judge Alison Nathan. A spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

After the jury in Maxwell’s criminal trial found her guilty, a juror known as Juror 50 gave multiple interviews to media outlets saying he had been sexually abused as a child and he shared his experience with other jurors during deliberations.

Potential jurors were explicitly asked on jury questionnaire forms if they had been sexually abused and, if so, if it would impact their abilities to be impartial while deliberating. A copy of Juror 50’s jury questionnaire showed he stated on the form that he had not been sexually abused.

Maxwell’s lawyers have argued she should be granted a new trial because the juror lied on his form and misled the court.

The juror is expected to be questioned under oath Tuesday morning in Manhattan federal court. CNN has reached out to an attorney for the juror for comment. Last week, his legal counsel told the court he planned to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination at the hearing.

In interviews published shortly after Maxwell’s conviction, the juror, who identified himself only as Scotty David, said his own story of abuse helped influence fellow jurors’ decision-making.

“When I shared that, they were able to sort of come around on, they were able to come around on the memory aspect of the sexual abuse,” the juror said in a Reuters interview.

During Maxwell’s trial, prosecutors argued she and Epstein conspired to set up a scheme to lure young girls into sexual relationships with Epstein in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands.

Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy. She faces up to 65 years in prison.

She was acquitted on a charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

The jury of six women and six men had deliberated for about 40 hours across parts of six days before the verdict.

CNN’s Lauren del Valle and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.