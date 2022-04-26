Solider dies, 2 others hurt in military training exercise in Washington state

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

A soldier died and two others were injured during a training exercise at Yakima Training Center in Washington state on Monday, the 7th Infantry Division said in a news release.

US Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, 20, died following a “single-vehicle incident,” according to the news release.

The Delaware native was a member of 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez,” said Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski, commander of 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment. “Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

The two injured soldiers were taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, and were treated and released, according to the news release.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

