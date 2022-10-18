2 killed in plane crash at car dealership lot near Marietta, Ohio

By Michelle Watson and Jason Hanna, CNN

Two people were killed when a twin-engine plane crashed Tuesday morning into a car dealership lot just outside the southeastern Ohio city of Marietta, officials said.

The 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed in the parking lot of a Pioneer Buick GMC dealership, killing the pilot and another occupant, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m., and the plane was bound from Columbus to Parkersburg, West Virginia, FlightRadar24 data indicates.

No injuries to people outside the plane were reported; vehicles and buildings at the dealership were damaged, the highway patrol said.

Thick, dark smoke and orange flames rose from the parking lot in video of the scene posted to Facebook by Amber Davis, a Marietta-area resident who heard an explosion from her home and went outside to see what happened.

The fire has since been put out, Marietta police Cpt. Aaron Nedeff told CNN.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, according to an FAA statement.

“The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide updates,” the FAA statement reads.

Marietta is a city of about 13,000 residents about a 13-mile drive northeast of Parkersburg and just across the Ohio River from the Mountain State.

This story is developing and will be updated.

