Virginia mother arrested, charged in child’s death after 4-year-old ate THC gummies, police say

By Claudia Dominguez and Raja Razek, CNN

A Virginia mother is facing felony murder and child neglect charges in the accidental death of her 4-year-old son after, according to authorities, doctors found a high level of THC in the child.

Authorities believe the child ingested “a large amount” of THC gummies, according to a news release from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania, was taken into custody on Thursday after being indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

The child died after suffering a “medical emergency” on May 8, according to the release.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the chemical compound in the marijuana plant that makes the user high.

The child was put on life support on May 6 and died two days later, Maj. Troy Skebo of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office told CNN.

“Detectives believe the child ingested a large amount of THC gummies. The attending doctor told Detectives that if medical intervention occurred shortly after ingestion, it could have prevented death,” police said. “Statements made to Detectives by the mother did not match evidence seized at the home.”

WUSA9 reported that when they spoke with Clements before she was charged, she said her son was sitting right next to her when he began to show difficulty breathing.

“She realized somehow that he had eaten a gummy. She thought it was not going to cause harm and called poison control,” WUSA9 wrote.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the child’s death is considered to have been accidental and “the cause of death is Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol toxicity.”

The incident is under investigation pending trial, according to authorities.

