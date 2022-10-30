4 dead following domestic dispute in Aurora, Colorado home, police say

By Claudia Dominguez, CNN

Four people, including one woman and three men, were fatally shot in an Aurora, Colorado home early Sunday morning in a domestic dispute, Aurora Police Chief Daniel John Oats said in a news conference.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call of “suspicious activity” at a home in Aurora, Oats said, and police arrived at the residence within minutes.

When police arrived, they found the four shooting victims as well as one woman and two small children who were unharmed. The woman is believed to be the shooter’s partner, according to Oats.

The suspect, who police say is considered armed and dangerous, was identified by police as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena. He was served with a restraining order earlier this week, Oats said, and has a history of domestic violence.

A police search is underway for Castorena, who lives about an hour from where the shooting happened in Aurora, which is roughly 17 miles east of Denver. He violated his restraining order by going to the home, Oats said.

While Oats did not go into detail about the relationship between the shooting victims and Castorena, he said the surviving victims are now in a “safe place.”

