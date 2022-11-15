Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 8:45 PM

3 people stabbed at a Target in Los Angeles, suspect shot and in custody, police say

By Taylor Romine, CNN

Three people were stabbed inside a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect, who is now in custody, was shot by a security guard, LAPD Officer Luis Garcia said.

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at 6:22 p.m., Garcia said.

There is no information on the victims’ or suspect’s condition, the officer said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content