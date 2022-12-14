Host mother of missing US student studying in France suspects he left voluntarily. His parents have challenged that theory

By Melissa Bell and Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

The woman who hosted an American college student studying in France before he went missing told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily — a claim echoed by a French prosecutor but challenged by both of the young man’s parents.

Kenny DeLand Jr.’s host mother, who spoke exclusively to CNN on the condition of anonymity out of concerns for her privacy, said that out of all the students she had hosted, DeLand seemed to have the most trouble fitting in.

DeLand, a senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, had been studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes, according to his family. His parents say they have not heard from him since November 27. His fellow students reported him missing on November 29, prompting an investigation, according to Grenoble prosecutor Eric Vaillant.

Earlier this week, Vaillant said the student “seems to have left Grenoble voluntarily,” adding DeLand was seen in a Decathlon store in the town of Montélimar, about 87 miles from Grenoble, on December 3. Bank records show DeLand last made a purchase at a store on that day, but there have been no records of his whereabouts since then, his family has said.

The host mother told CNN that when she hadn’t heard from DeLand, she inundated him with messages trying to figure out where he was but he did not reply. Finding out about the December 3 footage was reassuring, she said, because she felt it confirmed her suspicions he may have left and cut off communications voluntarily.

DeLand had mentioned he wanted to go to Marseille before returning to the US, according to the prosecutor.

The student’s father, Kenneth DeLand, said his son was scheduled to return to the US on December 17. And the father challenged the prosecutor’s statement that DeLand Jr. may have left voluntarily, telling CNN on Tuesday that the prosecutor “doesn’t know our son.”

The father said his son was traveling with friends from a study abroad program and that he never gave any indication during their frequent conversations that he was having trouble making friends.

“We were in constant contact. If it wasn’t every day, it was every other day,” the father said, adding that the lack of communication was not typical for the young man.

“It doesn’t feel characteristic of Kenny. So it’s concerning,” the father said.

And a day earlier, the student’s mother, Carol Laws, told CNN’s Victor Blackwell that the last time they spoke, “it was like any normal conversation that we’ve had.”

“He was looking forward to coming home for Christmas and starting to put the plans in place for that,” Laws said.

Family feels ‘left in the dark’

DeLand Jr.’s parents have told CNN it has been difficult trying to get information from authorities both in the US and abroad.

Laws has said she felt like she was not receiving any information. Not only is the language barrier difficult but DeLand’s father cited a French privacy act that has prevented the release of certain information.

He has been reaching out to the authorities at the embassy and authorities in France but said he hasn’t had much luck.

“There’s no reciprocation of information. That privacy act prevents disclosure of information, you can give them information but they cannot give you information,” the father told CNN this week.

“I’ve called the local police departments and the same thing is in effect in the French police departments that are local to that area in which he was last seen,” he added. “So, it’s very limiting.”

To help find him, Deland’s family has launched a website where people can send tips and information.

And in a statement, St. John Fisher University said it is doing all it can to assist in the investigation to find the young man.

“University officials have stayed in close contact with the American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS) who is working with local law enforcement on the search, as well as Kenneth’s family to offer support to them during this time. Our campus community remains hopeful that Kenneth will be found safe and return home,” the school said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.