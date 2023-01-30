Skip to Content
Multiple people shot in Lakeland, Florida, city says

By Amy Simonson, CNN

Multiple people were shot Monday afternoon in Lakeland, Florida, according to a statement released by the City of Lakeland.

“At this time we believe there are nine victims, two with critical injuries and seven with non-life-threatening injuries,” the statement said.

According to the statement, officers were called to a location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m.

