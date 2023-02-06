Georgia law enforcement conducting another ‘clearing operation’ at site of ‘Cop City’ facility

By Devon M. Sayers, Jamiel Lynch and Eric Levenson, CNN

Law enforcement in Georgia are carrying out a “clearing operation” on Monday at the planned site of a $90 million police training facility — dubbed by opponents as “Cop City” — nearly three weeks after a similar such operation ended with officers fatally shooting a protester.

“The (Georgia Bureau of Investigation), along with our law enforcement partners, are conducting another clearing operation to secure the site of the future City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Once the operation is complete, we’ll provide an update,” spokesperson Nelly Miles told CNN.

The police operation is the latest effort in the controversial push to build an 85-acre law enforcement facility, replete with firing range, mock city and burn building, in a forested area of Atlanta and neighboring DeKalb County.

However, the project has faced fierce pushback from protesters, such as the group “Stop Cop City,” for environmental and social justice reasons. Opponents have camped out at the site for months and tried to prevent construction on the site, leading to some violent clashes with police and aggressive charges of domestic terrorism.

About three weeks ago, law enforcement agencies carried out a “clearing operation” and fatally shot an activist who allegedly shot a Georgia State Patrol Trooper. The injured trooper was in stable condition.

The activist, 26-year-old activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, was a “forest defender” working to fight environmental racism, according to activists associated with the protest movements. The activists have disputed law enforcement’s account of the fatal shooting.

The police killing led to protests in downtown Atlanta that became destructive, according to police, as some within the crowd broke windows and attacked police vehicles.

Despite the controversy, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced last week the city and DeKalb County had reached an agreement to move forward with the police training facility. A large portion of the 385-acre land will be protected greenspace, according to the mayor.

“The city of Atlanta has the most extensive training requirements in the southeast, our training includes vital areas like desecration training techniques, mental health, community-oriented policing, crisis intervention training as well as civil rights history education. This training needs space and that’s exactly what this training center is going to offer,” Dickens said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.