5 things to know for Feb. 22: Migrants, Storm, Presidential race, Cartels, Avalanche

May I interest you in a cup of coffee, with a spoonful of olive oil? Starbucks is going out on a limb with a new concoction featuring oil — resulting in a slippery sheen that floats to the surface. As the company intended, the bold move has already caused a stir on the internet. But it remains unclear whether the hype will translate to sales, as many consumers are certainly not clamoring for oily drinks.

1. Immigration

The Biden administration released a new rule Tuesday that largely bars migrants who traveled through other countries on their way to the US-Mexico border from applying for asylum in the US, marking a departure from decadeslong protocol. The proposed rule, which could affect tens of thousands of people, has garnered wide condemnation from Democratic lawmakers and immigrant advocates alike. Though it is reminiscent of a Trump-era policy, White House officials on Tuesday rejected the comparison to the Trump administration, saying that it’s not a categorical ban on asylum and emphasized efforts to expand access to legal pathways to the US. The rule will likely take effect in May when a pandemic-era border restriction known as Title 42 is set to expire.

2. Winter storm

More than 65 million people in the US are under winter weather alerts today as a massive coast-to-coast storm hits the country with heavy snow and high winds. The alerts extend from as far west as California to Minnesota through Maine, but the Upper Midwest is expected to bear the brunt of the storm in terms of snowfall totals. Minnesota’s Minneapolis area is at the highest risk to pick up at least 15 inches of snow, according to the latest forecasts. The expected conditions today have spurred states to take safety measures as travel conditions continue to deteriorate. More than 500 flights scheduled for today have also been canceled, with Minneapolis and Denver each accounting for more than 100 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

3. Presidential race

A number of Republicans have been making moves suggesting interest in a national presidential campaign and openly considering presidential bids. The primary field is early in its stages, but candidates are beginning to come forward — and many more are expected in the coming months. The latest GOP hopeful to announce a run for the Republican presidential nomination is entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. He follows Nikki Haley, who became the first major rival to challenge former President Donald Trump when she announced her bid last week. Trump announced his third campaign for the White House last year. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden has yet to officially state his reelection plans, but analysts say an announcement is coming soon.

4. Drug cartels

Genaro García Luna, Mexico’s former security minister, was found guilty in federal court Tuesday of taking bribes from the drug cartels he had sworn to combat, the US Attorney’s Office said. The former Secretary of Public Security in Mexico served as his country’s equivalent of the FBI director from 2006 to 2012. García Luna, who is the highest-ranking current or former Mexican official ever tried in the US, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars. He will be sentenced in June. Jesus Ramirez Cuevas, a spokesperson for Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, praised the verdict on Twitter: “The crimes against our people will never be forgotten.”

5. Avalanche

Three climbers were killed in an avalanche while scaling an 8,000-foot peak in Washington state over the weekend, officials announced. A six-person group was attempting to climb a steep gorge on Colchuck Peak in the Cascade Mountains on Sunday when the avalanche happened, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said. The three victims ranged in age from 53 to 66 and died after being swept down about 500 feet, according to officials. Their names have yet to be released. More than two dozen personnel have been involved in the rescue effort and local officials are urging people to be aware of the dangerous avalanche conditions before attempting this particular climb.

18-year-old stuns Simon Cowell on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Watch the dangerous stunt that left judge Simon Cowell at a loss for words.

Rapper Da Brat is pregnant at 48

The artist revealed Tuesday that she’s expecting her first child. Learn more about her growing family.

See why these $350 boots are selling out

Despite being fit for a cartoon character, Big Red Boots have become a fashion sensation.

Wedding dress recovered from 1660 shipwreck

A treasure trove of luxury goods was recovered from a 17th century Dutch shipwreck. See the remarkable objects here.

Margarita buzzkill: How the climate crisis is threatening tequila

A study shows the climate crisis may disrupt the distribution and cultivation of agave, the main ingredient of tequila.

$16 million

That’s how much Donald Trump’s leadership PAC spent on legal services in 2022. The number represents a massive set of bills from lawyers as the former president faces multiple criminal inquiries, lawsuits and other challenges.

“It’s a tremendous honor but it’s also a tremendous responsibility.”

— Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, after voting projections on Tuesday showed she will become Virginia’s first Black congresswoman. CNN projects McClellan, a Democrat, will defeat Republican Leon Benjamin, a pastor and Navy veteran, in the special election for the state’s 4th Congressional District.

Meet the voice behind your GPS

Karen Jacobsen’s voice may sound very familiar… That’s because she’s helped billions of people reach their destinations as the voiceover artist of the original GPS. (Click here to view)

