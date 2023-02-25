Over 1 million Halloween-themed candles sold at Walmart are recalled due to glass breaking

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for more than a million candles sold at Walmart after the agency received reports of the candles’ glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The agency issued the recall on Thursday for over 1.2 million “Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles” with autumnal and Halloween-themed scents. The recall affects candles in the scents “Jack-O-Lantern,” “Mystic Fog,” “Warm Apple Pie,” “Warm Fall Leaves,” “Fall Farm House,” “Pumpkin Spice,” and “Magic Potion.”

The commission received 12 reports of the candles burning too close to the edge of the container, causing the glass to crack, according to the recall notice.

There was one report of a minor cut from the glass breaking and multiple reports of “damage to nearby items,” as well as one report of a fire, the notice says.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmarts around the country and online from September through November 2022.

The CSPC urged consumers to immediately stop using the recalled candles and to contact manufacturer “Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle” for a full refund.

