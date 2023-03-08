Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting incident

By Amy Simonson, CNN

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested and booked in connection with a drive-by shooting incident Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson in Washington state’s Pierce County and online jail records.

The 53-year-old was in the Pierce County jail on Wednesday, sheriff’s office spokeperson Darren Moss Jr. told CNN. Details about the alleged incident were not immediately available.

CNN was unable to reach a representative for Kemp and has not been able to determine if he has legal representation.

Kemp, a six-time NBA All-Star, played 14 seasons in the league from 1989 to 2003, notably for the Seattle SuperSonics for his first eight years. Debuting one year out of high school, he was one of few players at that time to have been drafted without playing in college.

The star power forward helped Seattle to the 1996 NBA Finals, where the Sonics fell to the Chicago Bulls. Kemp also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.