Maryland court reinstates murder conviction of ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed

By Sara Smart and Christina Maxouris, CNN

A Maryland appellate court has reinstated the conviction of Adnan Syed, the man who spent over two decades behind bars for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and whose murder case was featured in the landmark podcast “Serial.”

The appellate court said the lower court had violated the rights of the victim’s brother, Young Lee, to attend a key hearing.

“Because the circuit court violated Mr. Lee’s right to notice of, and his right to attend, the hearing on the State’s motion to vacate … this Court has the power and obligation to remedy those violations, as long we can do so without violating Mr. Syed’s right to be free from double jeopardy,” the court’s opinion said.

“We remand for a new, legally compliant, and transparent hearing on the motion to vacate, where Mr. Lee is given notice of the hearing that is sufficient to allow him to attend in person, evidence supporting the motion to vacate is presented, and the court states its reasons in support of its decision,” it added.

Syed was accused of killing Hae Min Lee and served more than 20 years in prison before a judge vacated his conviction in a September hearing, leading to Syed’s release.

The judge’s decision to vacate the conviction came nearly eight years after the podcast dug into the case and raised questions about the conviction and Syed’s legal representation.

In explaining her decision to vacate, Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn cited material in the state investigation ​that was not properly turned over to defense attorneys, as well as ​the existence of two suspects ​who may have been improperly cleared as part of the investigation.

Lee’s brother had requested a redo of that hearing, arguing in part he didn’t have enough notice to attend in person.

Attorneys for Young Lee, who was able to watch September’s proceedings by Zoom, previously alleged in court documents that prosecutors and the circuit court that overturned Syed’s conviction had violated the brother’s rights.

That happened, they allege, by failing to give him adequate notice, withholding evidence from the family and not giving the brother a proper chance to be heard at the proceedings.

Lee family attorney David Sanford told Maryland’s appellate court last month that the circuit court and prosecutors “failed repeatedly” ahead of September’s decision to vacate Syed’s conviction.

“The victim, or victim’s representative … has a right to be heard,” the attorney said.

