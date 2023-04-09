4 dead, including a child, following overnight domestic violence incident and police shooting in Orlando

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

A child and two adults were fatally shot in a domestic violence incident overnight Sunday in Orlando, and the suspect then died in an “officer-involved shooting” after firing at police, the Orlando Police Department said.

Orlando officers responded to a home in reference to a domestic violence incident at approximately 2:25 a.m. Sunday. Shortly after arriving, officers heard shots from inside the house and the suspect came out of the house, firing shots at the officers, police said.

“The suspect walked out of the house, walked toward the officers and shot at the officers. The officers returned fire and the suspect fell,” Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said.

The suspect was detained and transported to a local hospital, where he died. The two officers involved were not injured, police said.

When officers entered the home, they found three people with gunshot wounds, including a child, who were transported to a local hospital by officers. Police said all three victims have since died.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent review of the incident, followed by the State Attorney’s Office, according to the release. The Orlando Police Department will also conduct its own internal investigation.

Body camera video of the incident will be made available within 30 days, police said.

“What a horrific, tragic situation,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said on Twitter. “Sending support to the family members of the victims, as well as the officers, who were thankfully unharmed.”

