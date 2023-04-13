Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children denies involvement in missing Minnesota mother’s disappearance

By Tina Burnside and Kara Devlin, CNN

The father of a missing Minnesota mother’s children said he is cooperating with law enforcement “at every turn,” nearly two weeks after the disappearance of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury.

Adam Fravel denied any involvement in Kingsbury’s disappearance in a statement Wednesday.

“Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement.

“I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything,” said Fravel.

Fravel said he had been advised by law enforcement on April 2 not to attend news conferences or assist in searches for Kingsbury due to safety concerns.

“My non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children,” said Fravel.

Kingsbury was last seen on the morning of March 31.

She did not show up at work as expected the day she disappeared, and did not answer calls from family and friends, police said. She didn’t pick up her children from day care that afternoon or make other arrangements.

Evidence suggests Kingsbury’s disappearance was “involuntary and suspicious,” the Winona Police Department said in a Wednesday update.

“We remain extremely concerned for her safety,” police said in their update.

“We have drafted and served numerous search warrants as part of our search efforts.”

The update didn’t address whether Fravel has been cooperating with authorities.

Kingsbury’s family said in a statement Wednesday they have been working with investigators in the search for her. “Members of our family and close friends coordinate closely with law enforcement and send out search teams day after day, every day,” the statement said.

“We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter.”

Police have said they believe her vehicle, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country, may have traveled from Winona to eastern Fillmore County on the day of her disappearance.

They have asked residents in that area to check their “video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras … for any signs of the van passing through or stopping.”

Winona is in southeastern Minnesota, near the Wisconsin border.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jeremy Harlan cotributed to this report.