Maine authorities detained a person of interest after 4 people were found dead in a home and 3 others shot while driving

Maine authorities have detained a person of interest and continue to investigate after two shooting incidents that appear to be connected left at least four people dead and three others injured, state police said.

Maine State Police responded Tuesday morning to a home in Bowdoin, Maine, where they found four people dead inside, state police Lt. Randall Keaten said in a news conference.

Shortly after, authorities received reports of several vehicles getting hit by gunfire on I-295 in the area of Yarmouth, which is about 40 minutes from Bowdoin.

Three people were shot while driving and were taken to the hospital, state police said. At least one of those three was in critical condition Tuesday, authorities added.

“We’ve got vehicles that have been hit by straight gunfire all across that we’re getting reports on, so if anybody has holes in their vehicles, please contact us so that we can follow up with that,” Keaten said.

The victims found in the Bowdoin home and the highway shootings are connected, Keaten said, adding there is no threat to the public.

Authorities did not release any information about the person of interest who was detained.

Police did not share details about a possible motive in the incidents and did not share details about the four people found dead in the home. The four bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where autopsies will determine the manner and cause of death state police said.

Authorities are now asking anyone who may have witnessed something or has any information about the Tuesday morning incidents to reach out.

“A lot happened this morning between those two scenes and those are the people that we want to talk to, those people that were impacted by this,” Keaten said, adding authorities were continuing to work on several impacted scenes and gather more information.

The southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth remained closed late Tuesday afternoon and would likely stay that way for “several more hours,” according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

