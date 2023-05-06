Police confirm deaths in Texas mall shooting; at least nine victims transported to hospitals

By John Miller, Ashley Killough and Andy Rose, CNN

Multiple people were shot, some fatally, at a mall near Dallas by a gunman who authorities believe was acting alone — and who is now dead — and at least nine victims were transported to trauma facilities, officials said Saturday.

A Dallas-area medical group says it is treating victims as young as 5 years old.

Authorities in Allen, Texas, responded to the shooting at an outlet mall in the afternoon, with ATF personnel on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets.

There was a search for a second gunman, according to a source, but police now say they believe the shooter acted alone. Police said an Allen officer killed the shooter.

Video from above the scene showed hundreds of shoppers exiting the area, many holding their hands up. The aerial footage appeared to show at least three bodies covered by sheets outside the mall.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said nine victims were transported to area medical facilities, but he didn’t specify the number of injured or dead because authorities don’t have an accurate count.

At a press conference Saturday evening, police said they would provide another update later in the evening in which they may provide the total number of casualties.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey described how the shooter was killed. “One of our officers was on an unrelated call at the outlet mall,” said Harvey. “He heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect, and neutralized the suspect.”

Witnesses told CNN that they saw the gunman who was dressed all in black, and was wearing tactical gear.

Police believe they have identified the vehicle of the deceased suspect, which is being examined by the bomb squad as a precaution, the source says.

Disturbing images from the scene were a reminder of the horrifying impact of mass shootings in America, often at places where people go to enjoy themselves.

The attack marked one of at least 199 mass shootings this year in the US with four or more people shot, excluding a gunman, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the attack an “unspeakable tragedy,” saying in a statement that “our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas.”

The City of Allen tweeted: “Our hearts are with the individuals and families impacted by this tragic event.”

Jaynal Pervez told CNN affiliate KTVT that he arrived at the mall after his daughter, who was inside, called to inform him about a shooting.

“We saw the police outside the door, and they told us we had to go, and that they are still looking for the person,” Pervez said. “There’s no more safe places. I don’t know what to do.”

Police in Allen asked residents to avoid the area.

Tony Wright, a resident whose home backs up to the Allen Premium Outlets, said his family thought they heard construction before they realized it was gunshots.

Wright said he was driving away from his house at the time and didn’t hear the gunshots himself, but his family called him moments later, “freaking out,” and saying they heard gunfire.

Initially, however, it wasn’t clear.

“Everyone thought it was hammering,” he said of the noise of gunfire that sounded like construction.

But he said once they saw people fleeing the outlet mall, the family locked the doors and hunkered down.

CNN's Emma Tucker contributed to this report.