Widowed groom files wrongful death lawsuit against alleged drunk driver over wife’s death

(CNN) — The groom whose wife was killed by a car as they were leaving their South Carolina wedding has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the alleged drunk driver and a number of local establishments where the driver had been “bar hopping” throughout the day, according to a release from the attorney representing the groom, Aric Hutchinson.

The lawsuit claims the driver, identified as 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, visited the El Gallo Bar and Grill in Charleston before making her way to Folly Beach, where she began bar hopping on Center Street, with stops at several bars and restaurants.

“Despite being noticeably and visibly intoxicated at each of these establishments,” the lawsuit states, “Jaime Komoroski continued to be served, provided, and/or allowed to consume additional alcohol at each of them.”

“The state grants restaurants and bars a license for the privilege to serve alcohol, and with that privilege comes a responsibility to the community to serve patrons responsibly and to deny service to individuals who are visibly intoxicated,” said Danny Dalton, Hutchinson’s attorney.

The lawsuit states that Komoroski was a new employee of Taco Boy, a local restaurant, and that her supervisor is accused of “organizing, arranging, and supervising an employee function/meeting knowing that excessive amounts of alcoholic beverages would be purchased for, served to, and consumed by the employees attending the function/meeting.”

“We can confirm with absolute certainty that Jamie Komoroski did not set foot in Taco Boy, nor did anyone on our team serve her alcohol at the restaurant,” Taco Boy said in a statement in response to the lawsuit. “We have confirmed this by watching 16 hours of video footage from multiple cameras, staff interviews with everyone working that day, and by reviewing all sales receipts.”

South Carolina authorities say Komoroski drove her car into the newlywed couple’s golf-cart-style vehicle as they left their wedding reception last month.

The bride, Samantha Hutchinson, 34, from Charlotte, North Carolina, died of blunt force injuries, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. Her husband and two others were injured in the crash.

Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division toxicology report. She is now charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, online court records show.

Chris Gramiccioni, an attorney who represents Komoroski in the criminal case, issued the following statement: “We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies. We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy and that is where all facts will come to light.”

Jail records indicate that Komoroski remains in custody.

The lawsuit is also an injury lawsuit filed by two other survivors of the crash.

“If this (lawsuit) stops one person from getting in their car while intoxicated, or helps someone have the courage to step up and stop that from happening, or helps an establishment really take a hard stand on over-serving people – that’s something positive that can come out of out of this,” Dalton said Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to the other establishments named in the suit.

