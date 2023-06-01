Skip to Content
14-year-old Dev Shah of Florida wins Scripps National Spelling Bee with final word ‘psammophile’

Dev Shah
Nick Wass/AP
Dev Shah
By
Published 8:18 PM

By Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) — Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, correctly spelling psammophile to take the $50,000 first prize.

“It’s surreal. … My legs are still shaking,” he said at the competition in National Harbor, Maryland.

Eleven students made the finals after 11 million people entered spelling competitions throughout the world.

The preliminary rounds began Tuesday, while the quarterfinals and semifinals took place Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN Newsource

