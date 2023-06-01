Derailment of train carrying hazardous materials in Minnesota closes highway, but there are no signs of leakage, officials say

By Tina Burnside, CNN

(CNN) — A train carrying hazardous materials derailed in northwestern Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday, leaving no immediate signs of leaks but forcing a highway closure, officials said.

The Canadian Pacific train of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid, derailed in Lancaster while on its way to Canada, Kittson County Emergency Management Director Scot Olson told CNN.

No leaks or injuries were reported, said Olson, who added precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

Details about what caused the derailment weren’t immediately available.

US 59, which runs through Lancaster, was closed south of the city Wednesday to allow emergency responders, inspectors and cleanup crews to work at the derailment site, the Minnesota Department of Transportation tweeted. The department didn’t address when the highway could reopen, but said the site work could take two to three days.

The closure covered a roughly 7-mile stretch of US 59, according to the transportation department’s website.

Eight of the train’s cars were tank cars, and some of them had the flammable liquid, Olson said. Details about which cars and how many cars derailed weren’t available.

The site had been contained and experts were responding to survey the site to make sure the community has everything it needs, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in tweet Wednesday.

