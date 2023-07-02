1 person in custody after 7 shot in Wichita, Kansas, nightclub shooting, police say

By Melissa Alonso and Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — One person is in police custody after at least seven people were wounded in a shooting at a Wichita, Kansas, nightclub overnight, Wichita Police said Sunday.

No one has died as a result of the shooting, which occurred at 12:58 a.m. inside a business at 222 North Washington Street, police said at a news conference. At least two other people were injured when they were trampled as crowds fled the venue, according to a police spokesperson.

The shooting remains under investigation, but the individual in police custody is “believed to be at least one of the shooters,” the official said, declining to identify the individual further.

The shooting occurred days before the July Fourth holiday, as America remains in the throes of a gun violence epidemic. At least two people were killed and 28 injured in a separate shooting overnight in Baltimore.

“We have to take action to push back against the increase of gun violence that we have been seeing,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said during Sunday’s news conference.

Police were already in Wichita’s Old Town area when they heard screams and a disturbance inside the business, and saw people running from the building, an official said Sunday.

At least four firearms were discharged inside, the official said, citing the preliminary investigation. Authorities have seized an additional four firearms and are working to see if they have a ballistics match.

The wounded victims were identified as men and women, ranging in age from 21 to 34. The two other injured victims were identified as a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man.

Five victims were transported to hospitals and the others went to hospitals by private vehicles.

