Man in Texas dies after a headfirst 40-foot dive into a shallow area of a lake, authorities say

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — A man in eastern Texas who dove about 40 feet from an embankment into a shallow portion of a lake has died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened Saturday at Lake Gladewater, a 481-acre body of water 20 miles west of Longview, Texas.

At least seven witnesses told police the man, 34, jumped headfirst from the embankment into an approximately 4-foot-deep pool of water, a news release from the Gladewater Police Department stated.

Dispatchers received a call of an unresponsive male in the area, and first responders attempted lifesaving measures when they arrived, according to the release.

People who watched the man’s dive helped pull him out of the water and also tried rendering aid, Gladewater Police said.

The man died from the severity of his injuries despite efforts to save him.

Alcohol may have contributed to the incident, police said.

Lake Gladewater is 30 feet deep at its maximum depth, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The incident happened off the main part of the lake popular among swimmers, and “is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and a rocky bottom,” police stated in the release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.