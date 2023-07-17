Second suspect arrested in Cleveland mass shooting that left 9 injured

By Michelle Watson and Travis Nichols, CNN

(CNN) — A second suspect arrested in relation to last week’s mass shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, that left nine injured appeared in court Monday.

Kevin Del Valle-Salaman, 24, was taken into custody by Lorain Police on Saturday in connection with the July 9 shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District, police said in a statement.

Del Valle-Salaman has at least nine felony charges against him related to the shooting, according to his Cleveland Municipal Court docket. A judge gave him a $5 million bond.

The arrest stems from a mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District at 2:25 a.m. July 9, when an assailant opened fire on a group of people, police said. Seven men and two women ranging in age from 23 to 38 were wounded, police said.

US Marshals arrested Jaylon Jennings last Tuesday in Lorain on a warrant in connection with the mass shooting, authorities said. He has been charged with 12 felonies, including nine counts of attempted murder, according to his municipal court docket.

The shooting was the latest example of America’s struggle with gun violence, as mass shootings continue largely unmitigated.

The US has had at least 389 mass shootings so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

US Rep. Shontel Brown – who represents Cleveland, part of Ohio’s 11th District – thanked first responders in a statement and urged Congress to do more to stem the crisis, specifically calling for universal background checks, banning assault weapons and addressing gun trafficking, among other measures.

“Gun violence is devastating Northeast Ohio and Clevelanders deserve to be safe,” Brown’s statement said. “This epidemic is tearing at the fabric of our communities, and it will not end without significant legislative action.”

Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb expressed gratitude that no one was killed in the shooting but said it marked a “tragic and sad day” that highlights the United States’ “massive gun problem.”

