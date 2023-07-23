Plane crashes into power line in Houston, leaving 1 dead

By Sarah Dewberry and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — An aircraft hit a power line and crashed in Houston on Saturday night, killing one person and knocking out power in the area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involved a crop-duster-style aircraft, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Facebook, a general term for a plane that drops pesticides or other materials over an agricultural area.

The damage to the line caused power outages in the area, and CenterPoint Energy was on site working to restore power, Gonzalez said.

According to the CenterPoint website, about 80 customers were still affected by the outage by 10 a.m. Sunday. The company estimated that power would be restored by 1 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation, Gonzalez said. The department did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

