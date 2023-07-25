Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge who oversaw Parkland school shooter’s death penalty trial

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — The Florida Supreme Court on Monday publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the death penalty trial of the Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, after a Florida commission overseeing the conduct of the state’s judges recommended the formal reprimand in June.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission had found Judge Elizabeth Scherer’s conduct at times made it appear she favored the prosecution, as CNN previously reported.

The jury was tasked with deciding whether the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, should be sentenced to death for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, in which 17 people were killed and 17 others injured.

The jury declined to unanimously recommend the death penalty, resulting in a life sentence, angering many of the victims’ families.

“Upon consideration of the Judicial Qualifications Commission’s Findings and Recommendation of Discipline and the parties’ Stipulation, the Court accepts the Stipulation and approves the proposed sanction. We therefore hold that respondent shall receive a public reprimand, which will be accomplished by publication of this order,” the Florida Supreme Court said.

In May, Scherer resigned from her position as circuit judge for the 17th Judicial Circuit, effective June 30.

