Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, face yet another boil water order amid dispute over water tests

(CNN) — The Mississippi State Department of Health has placed the water systems for the cities of Jackson and Flowood under boil water orders after water samples were found to have E.coli contamination, the agency said Thursday.

The orders impact more than 188,000 people in Mississippi’s capital city and nearly 28,000 residents in the suburb of Flowood, the health department said.

But JXN Water, Jackson’s third party water manager, is disputing the results of the test samples.

“Having positive results from any system is unusual – having two positives from two different water systems seems highly suspect,” Ted Henifin, the company’s interim third party manager, said in a news release.

“Laboratories are not perfect. Mistakes are made. Typically, laboratories have standard operating procedures to validate sample results – especially unusual and unexpected results – before taking action,” Henifin said. “We requested the state lab do that before taking any action on the results from yesterday’s samples. They chose not to do that and issued a city-wide boil water notice.”

Jackson’s water troubles made national headlines in August 2022 after torrential rains resulted in the failure of the city’s main water treatment facility. The crisis was so bad, the city temporarily ran out of bottled water to give to residents.

The August failure followed years of problems with the water system and as the city was already under a boil water notice since late July for what the state called a water-quality issue.

The state health agency defended its decision for the boil water order on Thursday, stating in a news release, “The MSDH Public Health Laboratory followed all procedures and protocols in the testing process as outlined by the standards set by the US Environmental Protection Agency.”

Public health laboratory officials said they don’t believe the samples were contaminated in the lab and “the results are not false positives,” according to the release.

“(The MSDH Public Health Laboratory’s) leadership staff has done a preliminary review of the lab protocols related to these results and are confident in their validity,” the statement read.

In the meantime, the agency says the state’s public health laboratory is expediting the tests of new samples from Jackson and Flowood.

The boil water alerts will be lifted after two consecutive days of clear testing, according to health department officials.

JXN Water said it is required to take monthly samples from 120 sampling locations across the city’s surface water system, testing them for bacteria.

On Thursday, JXN and Jacobs Solutions took additional samples and will continue to resample all of the locations until it gets clear samples for two consecutive days and the boil water order can be lifted, according to JXN.

Jacobs is the contractor that takes the samples, CNN affiliate WAPT reported.

Jackson residents and activists have blamed their city’s ongoing clean water issues on years of systemic neglect, with some accusing the state of ignoring calls for upgrading the city’s water system.

The water woes in the predominantly Black capital city mirror those in Flint, Michigan, where residents have struggled with water problems – including a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak, lead contamination and aging pipes – for the past decade.

