Start your week smart: Taiwan election, government funding, US strikes Houthis, Buffalo gunman, Denmark’s new king

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN

(CNN) — A large portion of the US is in the grip of an icy blast of winter weather, so anyone heading outside should take precautions, like dressing in layers and putting on some thick socks, sturdy boots and a nice warm coat. Now you’re ready to brave the elements! But what about your pets? Learn how to keep them safe when temperatures plummet.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party pulled off a historic third consecutive presidential victory as voters shrugged off warnings by China that their reelection would increase the risk of conflict. Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s current vice president, declared victory while his two opposition rivals both conceded defeat.

• Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on a two-tranche short-term funding bill to keep the government funded until early March, a source told CNN. The deal comes just before the first funding deadline of January 19.

• The US carried out further strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, according to a US official, a day after launching a coordinated multi-nation attack on nearly 30 Houthi locations. The additional strikes were much smaller in scope and targeted a radar facility used by the Houthis.

• Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the White gunman in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in 2022. This marks the first time the Justice Department under President Joe Biden has authorized pursuit of the death penalty.

• Denmark entered a new era as King Frederik X assumed the throne following the shocking abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II. After more than five decades on the throne, she paved the way for her son, the former Crown Prince Frederik, to succeed her.

The week ahead

Monday

January 15 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s a federal holiday, which means non-essential government agencies, financial markets, banks, post offices and many corporate offices will be closed.

Monday is also the first test of the 2024 presidential election cycle, when Iowa Republicans gather to caucus in high school gyms, community buildings and churches. The first event of the party primary calendar for the past half-century, the Iowa caucuses will be an early measure for former President Donald Trump’s comeback bid and could help Republicans tired of Trump decide which of his remaining challengers to rally behind. A new poll found that he holds a wide lead over the GOP field.

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Switzerland. Representatives from more than 100 governments, major international organizations and 1,000 partner companies are expected, alongside civil society leaders, experts, youth activists and social entrepreneurs. In the run-up to the gathering, the group released its annual report on global risks, which warns that humanity faces a perilous future marked by an explosion of disinformation turbocharged by artificial intelligence and the devastating effects of climate change.

Tuesday

Yet another court case involving Trump is set to get underway. The trial to determine damages in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against Trump is scheduled to begin after a judge found last September that he was liable for defamatory statements. A civil jury in a separate lawsuit has already ordered the former president to pay Carroll $5 million for battery and defamation after finding that he sexually abused her in the mid-1990s. Trump is appealing that verdict.

Friday

Apple will begin taking pre-orders for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, its riskiest and most ambitious new hardware offering in years. The device, which starts at $3,500, looks like a pair of ski goggles, and the underlying technology lets users overlay virtual images on live videos of the real world. The Vision Pro will be available for purchase in the US beginning on February 2.

One Thing: Iowa ready to weigh in

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN’s John King tells us about his conversations with Iowa voters and how they’re approaching Monday’s caucuses, which kick off the Republican presidential primary. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The 75th Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Originally scheduled for last September, the 2023 ceremony was pushed back by four months due to the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes. HBO dominated the nominations when they were announced back in July, with “Succession” landing 27 nods, 24 for “The Last of Us” and 23 for “The White Lotus.” (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Night owls who are still mourning the loss of “The Late Late Show” on CBS can catch the premiere of “After Midnight,” hosted by comedian Taylor Tomlinson, on Tuesday. Tomlinson will fill the void left by James Corden, who left the network in April after eight years and nearly 1,200 episodes.

In theaters

﻿The annual Sundance Film Festival — the largest independent film festival in the US — gets underway on Thursday in Park City, Utah. Find out which films are being screened.

The thriller “I.S.S.” has an intriguing premise: When global war breaks out on Earth, the crew of the International Space Station is thrust into the conflict as US and Russian astronauts receive orders from their respective governments to take control of the station by any means necessary. The movie stars Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and opens Friday.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

It’s NFL wildcard weekend, with six games on the schedule to determine which teams will advance a step closer to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 in Las Vegas. On Saturday, the Houston Texans crushed the Cleveland Browns 45-14, while the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in one of the coldest games in NFL history. Later today, the Green Bay Packers face the Dallas Cowboys, and the Los Angeles Rams play the Detroit Lions. Monday’s matchups will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Buffalo Bills, and the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In tennis, the Australian Open — the first grand slam of the 2024 season — is underway in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic is looking to extend his major tournament record with a 25th grand slam title and an 11th Australian Open crown. In 2023, the 36-year-old Serbian won the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open, while also reaching the Wimbledon final. Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women’s Australian Open champ, while Iga Swiatek is the current world No. 1. Coco Gauff, winner of the 2023 US Open, will be seeking her second grand slam title.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 65% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

‘Freedom’

If the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday makes you want to let freedom ring, kick back and enjoy this Grammy-winning track from musician Jon Batiste — and don’t be surprised if you find yourself dancing. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.