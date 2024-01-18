Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.

January 15, 2024 – The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with Anthony Anderson as host. It was originally scheduled for September 18, 2023, but was postponed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood.

September 12, 2022 – The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with Kenan Thompson as host.

Facts

Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife’s image as a model.

Emmy Awards are named after “Immy,” an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to “Emmy.”

The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.

The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children’s show, “Judy Splinters.”

Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are tied for the most Emmys ever by a performer (8). Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2023.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” which premiered on Hulu in 2017, was the first online streaming service series to win an Emmy for outstanding drama.

In 2018, the Amazon Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won an Emmy for outstanding comedy. It was the first time a streaming network show won the comedy award.

In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy announce a realignment of the Primetime and Daytime Emmy Awards, organizing the competitions by content genre rather than airtime.

2023 Winners (in selected categories)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

“The Bear”

Outstanding Lead Actor – Comedy Series:

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Lead Actress – Comedy Series:

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy Series:

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy Series:

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Outstanding Drama Series:

“Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actor – Drama Series:

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress – Drama Series:

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama Series:

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama Series:

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

