5 things to know for Feb. 22: Immigration, Moon mission, Russia, Strikes, Smartwatches

(CNN) — Britain’s King Charles III was seen back at work for the first time since his cancer diagnosis. The monarch was filmed greeting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a broad smile as he thanked the public for their support.

1. Immigration

The White House is considering executive action that would allow President Joe Biden to effectively close the US-Mexico border to migrants crossing illegally. It is a maneuver reminiscent of former President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown and is sure to invite fierce backlash among progressives. The White House has not commented on the matter, and it remains unclear how the proclamation, if executed, would be different from what was enacted during the Trump administration. In January, the US Border Patrol reported more than 124,000 encounters along the southern border. The growing number of migrants has fueled tensions between federal and state officials who say they are overwhelmed by already-stretched resources.

2. Moon mission

An unmanned spacecraft is set to land on the moon today in the first US lunar landing attempt since the Apollo era. The mission, developed by NASA and Houston-based Intuitive Machines, will aim to land the Odysseus spacecraft, nicknamed “Odie,” near the lunar south pole at around 5:50 p.m. ET. If successful, it would mark the first US vehicle on the moon in more than 50 years. If it fails, Odie would become the third lunar lander to meet its demise on the lunar surface in less than a year. Only three other countries — China, India and Japan — have reached the moon with robotic vehicles in the 21st century. Coverage of the historic event will stream live starting around 4 p.m. ET on the private company’s website, or you can follow CNN for the latest updates.

3. Russia

Governments around the world continue to react to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s death, with the UK sanctioning six officials in charge of the prison where he died. Canada has also joined a growing list of nations that have summoned the Russian ambassador to their countries as global leaders demand a thorough investigation into Navalny’s untimely passing. President Vladimir Putin’s former speechwriter has said that discontent toward the leader in Russian society is on the rise amid ruthless fighting in Ukraine and after hundreds were detained for attending Navalny vigils. Some of the men who were arrested at memorial events were handed military draft summonses, according to a human rights monitoring group.

4. Strikes

There were 33 major strikes in the US last year, or a jump of 43%, according to new data from the Labor Department. It was the biggest number of large work stoppages in America in more than 20 years, with around 462,000 workers who were on strike at some point in 2023. There were also more than 16 million days of work lost when the number of strikers and the length of the strikes are taken into account. The greatest number of lost days of work was because of the strike by SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors and was on strike for about four months. Industry analysts anticipate several possible work stoppages could make headlines this year, including thousands of union members at breweries, Hollywood studios and airlines.

5. Smartwatches

The FDA issued a warning Wednesday about the risks of using smartwatches and smart rings that claim to measure blood glucose levels without piercing the skin. A number of unauthorized devices on the market can lead to inaccurate measurements of blood glucose, also known as blood sugar, and errors in diabetes management that can be life-threatening, the agency warned. The FDA did not name specific brands but urged consumers to avoid purchasing smartwatches and smart rings that advertise using “non-invasive techniques” to measure blood glucose without requiring people to prick their fingers or pierce their skin.

World’s oldest unchanged brand changes logo for the first time

Lyle’s Golden Syrup — a staple item in any British baker’s pantry — is changing its iconic logo for the first time in over 140 years.

Tiger Woods’ 15-year-old son, Charlie, aims to qualify for PGA Tour event

Charlie Woods could soon make his first PGA Tour start if he can advance at a qualifier event later today.

Dozens of filmmakers acquire historic Los Angeles movie theater

A coalition of 35 filmmakers including Steven Spielberg and Bradley Cooper have acquired this Los Angeles landmark to help keep the movie theater industry alive.

Red Lobster was nearly crippled by all-you-can-eat shrimp

Now, the restaurant chain is trying to reel in customers with endless lobster.

What you should know about South Korea’s digital nomad visa

Against a backdrop of drastically falling birth rates, South Korea is opening its doors to foreign workers via “workation” visas.

24

That’s at least how many times President Biden’s family dog Commander bit US Secret Service personnel, according to new documents obtained by CNN. The German shepherd joined the family as a puppy in December 2021 and was removed from the White House in October 2023.

“United conducted a detailed safety analysis in making this decision.”

— United Airlines, announcing it will resume flights from the US to Israel beginning in March. This makes United the first major US airline carrier to resume flights to the country following the October 7 Hamas terror attack and ensuing war in Gaza.

Kale had its moment. This vegetable could be your new favorite salad

Chef Adrienne Cheatham explains the versatility of collard greens — kale’s underrated cousin. Watch the video here.

