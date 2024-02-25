A tip led to charges against 3 men in the 1989 killing of a Missouri woman, authorities say

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Three men were arrested in the 1989 killing of a woman in Missouri after someone came forward with a tip over three decades after her death, authorities said.

Kelle Ann Workman was reported missing on June 30, 1989, in Douglas County, and her body was found eight days later in a national forest in neighboring Christian County, officials from Douglas County said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Bobby Banks, Leonard Banks and Wiley Belt have now all been arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping and rape, all in the first degree, in connection with the case, according to authorities.

The arrests came after a person “in the last couple of months” gave law enforcement information tying the suspects to Workman’s killing, Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Weatherman said. The tipster was not a person of interest in the case, authorities said.

“There was a person that came forward after almost 30 years of holding this inside” and “finally told us the last piece we needed to slide it all together,” Weatherman said.

The three men had been on authorities’ radar in relation to the cold case for some time, Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said Wednesday.

The suspects were arraigned and are being held on a cash bond of $250,000 each, according to Weatherman. All three have a court hearing scheduled for March 5, according to court records.

CNN has sought comment from Belt and Leonard Banks’ legal representation. It’s unclear whether Bobby Banks has legal representation.

Authorities did not provide information on the tipster who came forward, or the information that was shared.

“We’re gonna have live witnesses,” Weatherman said. “They’re gonna testify to what they know, what they saw and what they think, and we’re gonna let the jury sort it out.”

Officials said that Workman’s family is relieved and told law enforcement they “never thought this day would come.”

“I think we’re able to give Kelle some justice and hopefully give the family some closure,” Degase said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.