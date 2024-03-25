5 things to know for March 25: Moscow attack, Trump trials, Severe weather, Gaza, Plane safety

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Kensington Palace thanked the public for their tremendous support over the weekend after Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she has cancer. The royal family, however, is not expected to reveal any further medical details such as the type of cancer or what stage it is.

1. Moscow attack

Russia held a day of mourning Sunday after an attack at a concert venue near Moscow left at least 137 dead — including 3 children. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the massacre, which saw armed assailants storm the Crocus City Hall as crowds gathered to see the band Picnic. Nearly a dozen people have been detained in connection with the attack, according to authorities. Among them, four suspected gunmen have been charged with committing a terrorist act, which under the Russian Criminal Code is punishable by up to life imprisonment. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said, with no evidence, that the suspects planned to flee into Ukraine. Ukraine has denied any connection.

2. Trump trials

In the hours ahead, former President Donald Trump faces a deadline to secure a $464 million bond for the civil fraud judgment against him. Legal experts tell CNN that New York Attorney General Letitia James and her staff should be poised to start seizing Trump’s assets if he does not secure the money. Assets, such as buildings, houses, cars, helicopters and his plane, are in play. Separately, Trump’s first criminal trial was supposed to begin today but has been postponed until at least the middle of next month. This trial is related to Trump’s alleged efforts to falsify business documents related to hush-money payments made to cover up an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. If the trial starts in April, it would potentially be the only one of the four criminal trials the former president is facing that would occur before the November election. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

3. Severe weather

Millions of people are under winter weather alerts today across the Central Plains and the Midwest as a powerful storm threatens widespread disruptions. Travel could become “nearly impossible” in some areas, creating icy roadways and whiteout conditions, the National Weather Service warned. Blizzard warnings currently extend from northern Colorado and Kansas into parts of Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. The storm will move across the Midwest and Great Lakes by Tuesday, forecasts show. It will then shift to the Northeast, where almost 160,000 homes and businesses are without power today after receiving several feet of snow over the weekend.

4. Gaza

Israel has agreed to a US proposal on a prisoner-hostage exchange and is awaiting a response from Hamas. The deal would release around 700 Palestinian prisoners — including 100 serving life sentences for killing Israeli nationals — in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, according to a CNN analyst Barak Ravid. The proposed exchange will “definitely include some” American hostages, Ravid said, because it will include the release of men over age 50. This comes as US and Israeli officials are slated to meet in Washington this week as the Biden administration works to deter Israel’s planned military operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians are sheltering from constant bombardment.

5. Plane safety

The FAA has warned its increased oversight of United Airlines — after a string of incidents on flights this month — may mean the troubled airline will have to put some of its future plans on hold. The FAA did not specify what projects may be delayed, but Bloomberg reported the agency is considering preventing United Airlines from adding new routes, curbing the airline’s growth. United’s troubles come at a time of heightened safety concerns around Boeing, the manufacturer of most of the airline’s jets. The most notable mishap on a Boeing plane this year occurred on January 5, when an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 plane lost a door mid-flight. This incident, among several others, has led many to wonder if it’s still safe to fly. In short, aviation experts say flying is safer than most forms of travel — and much safer than the car rides most people take every day without thinking twice.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Paris waiters compete in race, trays in hand

Some 200 waiters raced through the streets of Paris to see who could be first to get a coffee and croissant across the capital! Watch this video to see their impressive balancing skills.

Kevin Bacon says he’ll attend ‘Footloose’ high school’s final prom

Utah’s Payson High School, where the iconic movie “Footloose” was filmed, is set to relocate in a few months. Students were overjoyed to learn that Bacon plans to join them at the school’s final prom.

Carnival Cruise ship catches fire while at sea

Traveling can be a wonderful, relaxing experience … but it can also be unpredictable. See what happened after a Carnival cruise ship caught fire Saturday in the middle of its voyage.

$800 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs

If the prize is won today, it would be the sixth-largest in the game’s history.

Record-breaking American teen wins first World Figure Skating title

At only 19 years old, Ilia Malinin landed a quadruple axel at the World Figure Skating Championship. This skill is often attempted — but never accomplished — by skating greats.

TODAY’S NUMBER

37

That’s the age of Ireland’s new prime minister, Simon Harris, making him the youngest leader in Irish history. He succeeds former Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who announced his surprise resignation last week, citing “mainly political reasons.”

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I am happy, the families are happy, we are all happy the children have been rescued.”

— Uba Sani, the governor of Nigeria’s Kaduna state, announcing Sunday that at least 137 school children who were kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria earlier this month have been released.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

What is Holi?

Millions of people in India and around the world are celebrating Holi, the Hindu festival of colors. One of the signature traditions of the vibrant holiday includes smearing loved ones with colored powder and water! Watch this video to see some of the festivities.

